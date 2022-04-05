Twenty evacuees from war-torn Ukraine were set to arrive in Japan on a government plane Tuesday, accompanied by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who wrapped up a special visit to Poland on Monday.

The evacuees, who were scheduled to arrive at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport later Tuesday, include those who have no relatives in Japan, a Japanese official said.

Hayashi, who was dispatched to Poland as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, said he had met with all 20 evacuees in person and that they had voiced strong hopes of traveling to Japan, but were unable to secure means of transportation on their own.

Japan had initially said it expected to bring 30 evacuees to the country. It was not immediately clear why the number had fallen.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Japan had accepted 393 Ukrainian evacuees as of Saturday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference Monday in Tokyo.

The unprecedented move highlights the special treatment being offered to those fleeing Ukraine. Although the number pales in comparison to those being accepted in other countries, it;s more than the total number of refugees Japan has admitted for the past seven years from across the globe.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks during a news conference with his Polish counterpart in Warsaw on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

Still, while many governments worldwide have described Ukrainians fleeing the invasion as “refugees,” Tokyo is using the term “hinanmin,” which more closely translates to “people who have been evacuated.” That’s because, from the government’s perspective, Ukrainians don’t fit the definition outlined in the U.N. Refugee Convention.

Hayashi’s visit to Poland, and his return with the evacuees, is seen as part of a bid to highlight Tokyo’s commitment to global efforts aimed at helping Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Japan had been planning to take a few dozen evacuees on a government plane — typically reserved for the prime minister and the emperor — at the end of Hayashi’s trip, as skyrocketing airfares following the Russian invasion have made Ukrainians in Poland reluctant to go to Japan even if they wanted to.

The government plans to provide support to the 20 evacuees for around six months after their arrival, from housing to employment to language learning, according to senior vice justice minister Jun Tsushima, who accompanied Hayashi to Poland.

On Monday, Hayashi held talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau. Speaking to reporters alongside Rau after the meeting, the top Japanese diplomat condemned the discovery of the bodies of 410 civilians in the Kyiv region announced Sunday by Ukrainian authorities following the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region.

Hayashi called it “extremely appalling” and “absolutely unacceptable.” He also said Japan will accept “as many (Ukrainians) as possible” from a humanitarian perspective.

“I express my respect to and solidarity with Polish people who are responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an outrageous act, at the forefront,” Hayashi said, adding, “We will keep working with our strategic partner Poland to maintain the free and open international order.”

The foreign minister also held talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

On Saturday, the first day of his trip, Hayashi met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who was also in the Polish capital of Warsaw, assuring him of Tokyo’s “firm resolve” to provide even more humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

The following day, Hayashi visited a border checkpoint and a refugee reception center in Medyka in southeastern Poland, which has seen refugees pour in from across the border with Ukraine, to see what aid Tokyo should provide to Ukrainian evacuees.

He also exchanged views with personnel of international organizations, such as the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, in Japan’s temporary liaison office in Rzeszow, another city in the southeast.

As of Saturday, 4.17 million refugees had fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict, including 2.42 million to Poland, according to the UNHCR.

Kishida had initially planned to dispatch Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa to Poland but decided to send Hayashi instead because Furukawa was found to be a close contact of a family member infected with the coronavirus.