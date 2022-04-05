Tokyo confirmed 6,968 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down about 900 from a week before and falling week-on-week for the second straight day.
Still, despite the drop, experts are warning over recent jumps in new cases as a possible sign of a rebound in new infections as most schools starting their new terms this week.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 7,482, compared with 7,181.1 a week before.
The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by one from Monday to 30, while nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday.
On Monday, Japan reported 30,157 new cases, up by about 280 from a week before, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by five from Sunday to 505. New deaths linked to the virus totaled 45.
