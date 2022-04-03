The Japanese government is struggling to popularize an online health insurance eligibility certification system as part of its efforts to promote the use of My Number social security and taxation identification cards.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare put into full-scale operation an online system to use the cards as public health insurance cards in October last year. As of mid-February, however, only about 17% of medical institutions across the country accepted My Number cards for health insurance.

The system is intended to simplify over-the-counter reception procedures for My Number card holders and contribute to improving health management through information sharing with doctors. To bring the benefits to the public at large, the government needs to encourage a sharp increase in the number of medical institutions that accept My Number cards for health insurance, as well as make greater efforts to publicize the system.

The government aims for almost all citizens to get their My Number cards by the end of fiscal 2022 on March 31, 2023. In addition to the launch of the online administrative system, the government plans to integrate the cards with driver’s licenses and install them into smartphones.

To use My Number cards as health insurance cards, holders are required to register on the government’s My Number Portal website, while medical institutions and drugstores need card readers to identify holders by facial authentication.

Cardholders are then able to check information on the portal site, including the history of drugs prescribed for them, the results of health checkups and an itemized statement on medical expenses paid by them. With holders’ consent, doctors and pharmacists can share information about them so that efficient medical examinations and prescriptions based on accurate data are possible.

When the full-scale operation of the online system started, only about 8% of medical institutions and drugstores were ready to accept My Number cards, despite the government’s stepped-up publicity campaigns in advance.

Although more than 50% of such facilities are willing to accept My Number cards as health insurance cards, they are currently too busy dealing with COVID-19 infections to make the needed computer system preparations. In addition, the government remains unable to increase such use due to global shortages of semiconductors needed for equipment to operate the online system.

As conventional health insurance certificates are still accepted, the number of people willing to take the trouble of going through registration procedures for the use of their My Number cards for health insurance has been limited. Many medical institutions and drugstores are taking a wait-and-see stance to assess how much use of the online system will increase, a health ministry official said.

As of Feb. 13, 17.3% of facilities were linked to the online system. Many of them welcome the system, noting that faster access to information about patients has reduced clerical work burdens.

By highlighting such reactions, the government hopes to meet its goal of having all facilities adopt the system by the end of fiscal 2022.

The government has also started a program of providing ¥7,500 worth of points for use in cashless payments to each My Number card holder on registration for the online system.

In the meantime, the government faces the challenge of dispelling citizen concerns over card loss and leaks of personal information.