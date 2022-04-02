East Japan Railway Co. on Saturday resumed bullet train services between Koriyama and Fukushima stations that were suspended following a powerful earthquake in northeastern Japan more than two weeks ago.

Tohoku Shinkansen trains will run at a reduced speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour between the two stations in Fukushima Prefecture and the number of services will be kept at about 50% of normal, according to the company, which is also known as JR East.

But with the resumption, direct Yamagata Shinkansen Line services to and from Tokyo became possible. The line had only been operating between Fukushima and Shinjo Station in Yamagata Prefecture in the wake of the magnitude 7.4 quake on March 16.

The quake, which struck off the coast of Fukushima, caused one Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train to derail in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture.

JR East is hoping operations of the Tohoku Shinkansen services linking Tokyo and the northeast region will be fully functioning around April 20.

It plans to resume trains between Sendai and Ichinoseki on Monday.