Seiko Noda, minister in charge of measures against the declining birthrate, has been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, the House of Representatives said Friday.

Noda, a member of the lower chamber of parliament, took an antigen test for COVID-19 because she had a slight fever Friday morning and tested positive, according to the Cabinet Office. Her infection was confirmed in a PCR test conducted later in the day.

Noda, who is the first Cabinet minister to test positive for the virus, has mild symptoms. She canceled all of her duties scheduled for Friday and is isolating at home.

She is in charge of a bill to set up a government agency for children and families that is regarded as key piece of legislation by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc had aimed to begin discussions on the bill at the Lower House on Thursday next week. Noda’s infection is expected to force them to review the schedule.

Members of a relevant Lower House committee and parliamentary affairs officials of the ruling and opposition parties are holding discussions on the rescheduling of the debate, Tsuyoshi Takagi, chief of the LDP’s Diet Affairs Committee, told reporters.