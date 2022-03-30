The rift between the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People is deepening ahead of this summer’s election for the House of Councilors.

On Monday, the opposition parties announced they will each put up a rookie candidate for the Kagawa prefectural constituency in the Upper House election.

As the prefecture holds the constituencies of DPP head Yuichiro Tamaki and CDP policy leader Junya Ogawa, both members of the House of Representatives, the two are set to clash through the candidates in a proxy war in the upcoming Upper House election. Both Tamaki and Ogawa are natives of Kagawa.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, speaks in a news conference at the Diet building on Tuesday. | KYODO

The DPP “is becoming a complementary force for the ruling camp” of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, Ogawa said at a news conference held in Takamatsu, the prefecture’s capital, on Monday morning. “We have no choice but to prepare another option,” he added, explaining the party’s reason for choosing to confront the DPP in the Kagawa constituency.

In Kagawa, only one seat will be up for grabs in the Upper House election. It is the second single-seat prefectural constituency in which the two opposition parties will go head to head in the upcoming election, after Miyazaki Prefeccture.

Each Upper House member has a term of six years. An Upper House election is held every three years, with half of its total seats contested each election.

Although the two parties’ Kagawa prefectural chapters had been discussing possible Upper House election cooperation, the CDP side saw a need to clarify its stance after the DPP, in a rare move by an opposition party, voted in favor of the government’s fiscal 2022 budget in the Diet earlier this year, informed sources said.

“We can’t lose to the DPP,” a senior CDP official said, adding that “It’ll be a proxy war in the home territory” of Tamaki.

“We both can’t turn back,” with Kagawa being the constituency of the CDP’s policy chief and also the home turf of the DPP’s leader, another CDP official said.

The DPP fought back. Only 90 minutes after Ogawa’s news conference on Monday, Tamaki held a news conference at the same location to announce his party’s candidate.

Indirectly criticizing the CDP, Tamaki said, “In the election, we hope to ask voters what a ‘new’ opposition party should be, not an ‘old’ opposition party.”

A source said it is “out of the question” that the DPP will not field a candidate in its leader’s home soil.

“The CDP is moving to drive a wedge between the opposition parties by putting up a candidate, while we had been preparing to field a candidate of our own,” a fuming senior DPP official said.

While the CDP headquarters has been seeking efforts to coordinate candidates among opposition parties, the move by the CDP’s prefectural chapter to field a candidate in the home prefecture of a negotiating partner’s leader may negatively affect overall opposition talks over candidates in the Upper House election.

Opposition parties could be split in Kagawa as Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Japanese Communist Party are also thinking of fielding their own candidates.

The ruling LDP is welcoming the opposition parties’ battle royale, believing that the situation may tip the election in its favor.

Noting that the CDP and the DPP have been unable to get their own members to unite, an informed source said, “There is no way for them to work together (in the Upper House election).”