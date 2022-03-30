Tokyo confirmed 9,520 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by more than 3,000 from a week earlier, along with 11 deaths. The daily count marked the fourth straight day of week-on-week increase.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 7,622.6, up from 6,292.9 a week before, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from Tuesday to 32. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 11 in Tokyo.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture posted 3,277 cases and four deaths, Chiba Prefecture reported 3,017 cases and four deaths, Hyogo Prefecture marked 2,156 cases and three deaths, Hokkaido saw 1,979 cases and fourth deaths and Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 1,058 cases and one death.

The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 18 from the previous day to 655.

On Tuesday, a total of 81 deaths and 44,466 cases were confirmed nationwide, more than doubling from around 20,200 a week before.