The Bank of Japan looked set for at least a short-term victory Wednesday, as additional steps to already extraordinary market interventions helped push down yields and traders returned to buying the yen.

The BOJ surprised investors with a pledge to buy more securities than planned and include longer-dated debt on a day when global bonds rallied. It’s already in the midst of an unprecedented three-day purchase plan to defend its cap for 10-year yields and the latest announcements saw them fall 3.5 basis points to 0.21%.

The yen surged more than 1% against the dollar as investors weighed the central bank’s determination, prospects for a de-escalation in the war in Ukraine — and a meeting between BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

Kuroda said Kishida made no particular request on policy and added that BOJ operations don't directly impact the foreign exchange market and it was desirable for currencies to move stably.

"It appears that with oil softening and Treasury yields off the highs, the profit-taking incentives (on long dollar-yen) are aligning with the wider caution about a response from the BOJ and/or Ministry of Finance on excessive and sharp yen weakness,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

The BOJ stands alone among market peers with its commitment to loose policy to boost a moribund economy even as surging inflation worldwide spurs the Federal Reserve to roll back stimulus and raise rates. It pledged to buy unlimited amounts of benchmark bonds this week as the 10-year yield reached the 0.25% ceiling of the range it allows amid a global debt selloff.

Earlier, the BOJ increased the amount of purchases in maturities covering three to 10 years as part of its regular operations and offered to buy those as long as 30-years — outside of schedule. It also announced an unscheduled operation to buy five to 10-year notes in the afternoon.

Japan's 30-year yield fell as much as 10 basis points to 0.97%.

"The large amounts of increases show the BOJ’s strong resolve to keep ranges under yield-curve control,” said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. "While the Fed is ignoring risks to the economy, the BOJ appears to be solely focusing on maintaining yield-curve control and ignoring the yen weakness risk.”

Still, purchases outside of regular operations of over ¥590 billion ($4.8 billion) this week pale beside the ¥1.6 trillion in five-to-10 year bonds that the BOJ bought on July 30, 2018, when it had also conducted multiple buying operations in a week as traders speculated that the central bank would tweak its policies.

Wednesday’s move has amped up the spotlight on the BOJ’s quarterly asset purchase plan due Thursday, in particular for longer-dated maturities. They lie outside the BOJ’s yield-curve control policy and remain particularly vulnerable to volatility in the global bond market.

The central bank conducted two unlimited purchase operations Monday — and announced plans for more through Thursday — a move which sent the yen plummeting to a seven-year low. It is the first time it has intervened over such a sustained period.

"It’s extremely important for a central bank to make good on promise so the BOJ has little choice but being aggressive as it has been,” said Jin Kenzaki, head of Japan research at Societe Generale SA. "A key concern is more about the impact of their bond operations on the yen. If the yen hits 130, the bank may have to consider adjusting its policy.”

Still, the yen looks to have stemmed the worst of its losses. It recovered to around the ¥122 per dollar level on Wednesday having touched the ¥125 per dollar level earlier this week for the first time since 2015.

"The fall in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, enhanced by the BOJ’s commitment to yield-curve control along with MOF warnings, have kept dollar-yen bulls on the sideline,” said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney.