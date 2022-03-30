Shanghai’s growing COVID-19 outbreak is causing desperation among residents with chronic medical conditions who depend on the increasingly overwhelmed health care system, as even getting to regular appointments becomes nearly impossible.

The Chinese financial hub decision to seal off its 25 million people in two stages this week hasn’t yet slowed the conflagration as local infections jumped more than 30% to a record 5,982 on Wednesday. It’s made daily life a challenge for residents, who struggle to get fresh food and walk their dogs. For those with ongoing health needs, it can add a life-or-death hurdle to the equation.

Beyond Shanghai, cases are rising nationwide, with some 71 million people in or facing imminent isolation. Xuzhou, a city of 9.1 million located 600 kilometers (372 miles) northwest of Shanghai, was shut down on Wednesday, the sixth lockdown imposed in just over two weeks as Beijing strives to tame the outbreak. Nationwide, there were 8,655 cases reported on Wednesday, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Local authorities in Shanghai are stressing that emergency medical needs will be met during the lockdown, after stories about lack of access for heart attack patients and pregnant women who were miscarrying went viral elsewhere in China. The people who rely on regular care, however, are struggling with halted transportation, scarce resources and lack of communication between hospitals and the communities that they serve.

One woman who has been pursuing in vitro fertilization in hopes of conceiving showed the lengths some are going to in order to complete their medical care. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of government reprisals, had received 10 days of injections to prepare her body for egg-retrieval surgery.

Bicycle trek

Her compound in eastern Shanghai was locked down on Monday, the day slated for the procedure, and she was unable to get an ambulance or arrange a car to bring her to the hospital. Knowing it may be her only chance to get pregnant, she rode a bicycle for five hours to the hospital for the procedure after getting permission to leave her compound.

She’s not alone. The number of people asking for medical help on China’s Twitter-like Weibo service has skyrocketed in Shanghai recently. Kidney disease patients who need dialysis treatment to live, and the parents of children with high fevers who are hamstrung by quarantine rules, are seeking to raise awareness of their plight in hopes of getting care.

People pass food to residents over the barriers of an area under COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China | REUTERS

Shen Yi Yang De Ren, a nongovernmental organization for people with kidney conditions, received a soaring number of requests from Shanghai-based patients seeking help getting life-saving dialysis treatment early this week. The number of people who asked for assistance in accessing the blood-cleaning procedure was less than 20 late last week, according to Zhi An, the founder of the organization.

Surprisingly worse

“The situation in Shanghai is surprisingly even worse for kidney patients than that in Xi’an or Lanzhou,” two cities where previous outbreaks lead to widespread lockdowns, Zhi An said in an interview with Bloomberg. “Many patients have waited more than a week without any treatment.”

One of the shocking turn of events for those in Shanghai is the inefficiency and lack of preparation for dealing with a widespread outbreak, despite more than two years to prepare for such an event. Leaders in the Asian financial hub previously were using targeted mitigation measures and widespread tracking, tracing and testing methods in an effort to avoid a widespread lockdown that would crimp the economy.

“Unlike people elsewhere who shouted out loud on social media for help, the patients here trusted the government will give them proper arrangements,” Zhi An said. “People usually say this is the best city and best government in China.”

The outbreak itself is causing issues for hospitals that typically provide dialysis services. While many patients used to go to Hongshan Hospital in the Pudong district, they become “close contacts” of people with COVID-19 after some infections were found in the facility, he said. The hospital then suspended the dialysis services, leaving those patients nowhere to turn since nowhere else would accept the close contacts of COVID-19 patients during the flareup.

It’s not just Shanghai. Cities including Langfang and Tangshan, near the capital Beijing, as well as the entire northeastern province of Jilin have remained sealed off for up to two weeks. The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen recently emerged from a weeklong lockdown, which successfully got infections down to single digits.

The intensified restrictions underscore the challenge Chinese officials face in implementing President Xi Jinping’s call for containment measures to be both effective in stifling COVID-19 and minimal in their social and economic impact.

While the lockdowns thus far have been successful in combating COVID-19 in China, in many cases those who already rely on the country’s health care system are bearing the brunt of the isolation.