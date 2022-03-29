With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine negatively affecting negotiations between Japan and Russia over a territorial row between the two countries, former residents of the disputed islands off the east coast of Hokkaido have voiced earnest hopes of retaining their right to set foot in their hometowns.

In response to Japanese sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, Russia unilaterally announced a halt to peace treaty talks with Japan and a suspension of a program that allowed visa-free visits by Japanese people to the four Russian-held islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories.

“I was prepared for diplomatic retaliation, but I’m angry at the one-sided announcement,” said Yuzo Matsumoto, an 80-year-old who lived in Etorofu, one of the four islands claimed by Japan.

The graves of Matsumoto’s grandfather and grandmother are on Etorofu, but Matsumoto has not been able to visit them since 2020 as the visa-free visit program was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Visiting (our ancestors’) graves shows how much we think about our hometowns and is the cornerstone of the movement to have the islands returned,” Matsumoto said. “We definitely don’t want to lose” the right to visit the graves, he added.

The disputed islands, which also include Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islets, were seized from Japan by the former Soviet Union at the end of World War II. Tokyo and Moscow remain unable to conclude a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities due to the territorial row.

Hiroshi Tokuno, an 88-year-old who is from Shikotan and has continued retelling stories about the Northern Territories for half a century, has participated in exchanges with Russian residents of the islands over 30 times.

Tokuno said he has many Russian friends in Shikotan but has been unable to see them in person due to the pandemic.

Noting that Russia’s latest decision came on top of the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, Tokuno said he misses the exchange program. “My true desire is to be able to go back to my hometown every year,” he added.

According to the League of Residents of Chishima and Habomai Islands, the average age of former residents of the islands exceeds 86.

“My age adds to the sense of urgency. If the exchanges are interrupted by the pandemic, I can keep my hopes high — but I can’t do that if the program is suspended due to political reasons,” Tokuno said.

Matsumoto, also voicing disappointment at the suspension of former residents’ visa-free visits, said, “I’m not saying that I want to live there. I just want to go there.”