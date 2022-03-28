A raft of price hikes for food and daily necessities will hit consumers in Japan at the start of April.

Prices of various products will increase because a wide range of commodity prices are soaring, including wheat and soybean prices.

Effective Friday, when Japan goes into a new fiscal and academic year, the price of home-use edible oil will rise by ¥40 or more per kilogram at Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd..

Kagome Co. will raise tomato ketchup prices by up to around 9%, while Otsuka Foods Co. will hike the price of Bon Curry Gold products by ¥10 to ¥190 per pack before tax.

Suntory Spirits Ltd.’s Yamazaki 12-year-old whisky will be priced at ¥10,000 per 700-milliliter bottle, up 18%.

Yaokin Corp. will raise the price of its staple Umaibo stick-shaped corn puffs for the first time since their launch in 1979. The product will sell for ¥12 per stick, up from ¥10.

Bread and noodle prices have already gone up. Their prices are likely to increase further because the government will boost the prices of imported wheat it sells to the private sector by about 17%.

Kao Corp. plans a 10% price hike for its Merries disposable diapers.

Soaring energy prices have already jacked up electricity rates. The maximum tolls on Tokyo’s Metropolitan Expressway will rise to ¥1,950 from ¥1,320 for standard-size cars with engine displacement of more than 2,000 cc.

Meanwhile, the government will expand tax breaks for companies raising salaries of their employees.

Also on Friday, a new law to promote recycling of plastic resources will take effect, requiring retailers and restaurants to reduce single-use plastic items including cutlery distributed to customers.

Companies will be newly obliged to ask their employees whether they want to take child care leave, following the implementation of the revised law on child care and caregiver leave.

“We’ll provide thorough support with manuals for applicants and their seniors,” a Seiko Epson Corp. official said. The company aims to have all of its eligible male employees take child care leave.

In a revision to the public pension system, those qualified to receive pensions will be allowed to defer the time when they start receiving the benefits by up to 10 years from the regular start time set at 65 years old.

The current limit is 70 years old. Those deferring the start time will enjoy an increase in pension benefits.