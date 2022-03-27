The amount of plastic shopping bags distributed at retailers in Japan in 2021 halved from two years prior thanks to the introduction of mandatory bag fees in July 2020.

The extra charge “helped curb wasteful use of plastics,” an Environment Ministry official said.

The amount of plastic garbage bags sold in Japan last year also fell below the 2019 level because of the slump in economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In July 2020, Japan made it mandatory for all retailers, such as convenience stores, supermarkets and drugstores, to charge fees for disposable plastic shopping bags.

The amount of such shopping bags distributed in Japan in 2021 stood at 100,400 tons, down from 197,200 tons in 2019 and 125,500 tons in 2020, according to private-sector survey data.

As for plastic garbage bags, the amount sold for household use edged up as people spent more time at home under coronavirus restrictions, while the amount for business use decreased on reduced economic activity.

The total amount sold inched down to 292,800 tons in 2021 from 293,100 tons in 2019.

The government plans to take more action to reduce plastic waste.

On Friday, a new law to promote recycling of plastic resources will go into effect. The measure will make it mandatory for businesses to reduce the use of single-use plastic items, such as cutlery given to shoppers and toothbrushes and hairbrushes distributed at hotels.

The ministry will promote the replacement of plastic used in such items with other materials, such as paper and wood, and urge businesses to charge fees for single-use items they currently give away.

