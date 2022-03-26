Retailers in Japan are ramping up efforts to curb single-use plastics before a new law to promote recycling goes into effect in April.

Under the law, convenience stores will be required to reduce the usage of single-use plastic items, such as forks and spoons, that are distributed free of charge. Some chains will switch to utensils made of other materials, while other stores plan to stop giving such items away.

Meanwhile, the paper industry sees the enforcement of the law as a business opportunity.

Lawson Inc. will introduce disposable forks and spoons in stages from April that use smaller amounts of plastic.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. will also introduce plastic forks and other utensils that are 30% made from plant-based materials.

Supermarket operator Life Corp. will replace plastic spoons and straws with utensils made of paper and wood.

Many companies are reluctant to charge fees for single-use utensils, fearing they will lose customers.

But a survey by information and communications company Biglobe Inc. shows that 65.5% of 1,000 respondents support introducing fees for such items.

“If they are free, we’ll continue to use them and throw them away casually,” said an official of Bio c’ Bon Japon Co., an organic supermarket unit of Aeon Co. . Bio c’ Bon sells 100% plant-derived forks and other utensils for ¥5 each.

“We want to cooperate by creating shops that are friendly to the global environment,” the official said.

FamilyMart Co., which will stop distributing single-use forks and other plastic items that can be replaced with chopsticks, began testing the move at some outlets in Tokyo on March 10. The participating stores sell a set of cutlery that can be washed and reused.

The paper industry is developing paper cutlery and other products that can be used as alternatives.

Daio Paper Corp. developed a stir stick made from high-density thick paper for Doutor Coffee Co., which introduced it for its takeout service.

“We have business opportunities especially because environmental considerations are required,” a Daio Paper official said.

Knife-maker Kai Corp. started selling a razor product with a ready-to-assemble paper handle at convenience stores Tuesday. Kai reduced the use of plastic by 98% by adopting paper highly resistant to water supplied by a domestic firm.

Ezaki Glico Co. will stop supplying packaged milk with plastic straws for school lunches in April. It will use a paper package that Nippon Paper Industries Co. developed to make it easier to drink directly from the container without using a straw.