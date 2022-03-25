Tokyo confirmed 7,289 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the daily count dropping by 536 from the week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell to 6,275.4 from 8,067.7 a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria dropped by three from Thursday to 38, while 11 deaths were reported among those infected.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture logged 2,719 cases and five deaths, Hokkaido saw 2,138 cases and four deaths and Hyogo Prefecture marked 2,025 cases and five deaths.

The health ministry said Friday that the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms nationwide dropped by 158 from Thursday to 733.

On Thursday, 49,930 new cases were confirmed across the country, a decrease of about 3,600 from a week earlier, while 126 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.