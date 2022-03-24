The Taiwanese government dispatched an investigative team to Japan on Wednesday to look into the details of the planned release into the sea of treated water containing radioactive tritium from the disaster-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The team, made up of eight members including experts, will be in Japan through Sunday to visit the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (Tepco) plant in Fukushima Prefecture, the site of a 2011 triple reactor meltdown, and other locations.

Taiwan has expressed its opposition to the water release plan, while avoiding directing strong criticism at Japan in the same way as China and South Korea.

When dispatching the survey team, Taiwan’s Atomic Energy Council said it will closely monitor moves related to the water release plan and ensure the safety and health of the people of the self-ruled island.

At the Fukushima No. 1 plant, water contaminated with radioactive substances keeps increasing as Tepco continues to cool nuclear fuel debris at the damaged reactors. The water is processed through treatment equipment before being stored in tanks. But the equipment cannot remove tritium.

Last year, the Japanese government decided to release the treated water into the sea as the tanks built at the plant’s premises to hold such water are expected to reach full capacity in autumn 2022.

In February this year, a team of officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited Japan to investigate the safety of the planned water release. As Taiwan is not a member of the IAEA, it dispatched its own investigative team, which plans to release a survey report in April, just like the IAEA team.