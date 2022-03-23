The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 6,430 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, dropping by 3,791 from a week earlier, while 14 deaths were reported among those infected.

The seven-day average was 6,292.9, down from 8,390.3 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from Monday to 44.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture confirmed 3,158 cases and three deaths, Hyogo Prefecture saw 2,104 cases and 10 deaths, and Hokkaido logged 1,224 cases and one death.

The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide fell by 21 from the previous day to 916.

On Tuesday, Japan reported 20,231 new COVID-19 cases. There were 71 new deaths among COVID-19 patients, the third straight day below 100. New cases were at 885 in Hokkaido and at 998 in the western prefecture of Osaka, both falling below 1,000 for the first time in about two months.

The government fully lifted its COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures on Tuesday. No prefecture is under a quasi-emergency for the first time since Okinawa and two other prefectures were placed in the stage on Jan. 9 in response to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.