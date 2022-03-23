The transport ministry is considering measures that would make it easier to install electric vehicle charging facilities alongside public roads as Japan aims to promote the use of eco-friendly vehicles in order to reduce emissions.

The ministry plans to install more charging facilities in short lanes alongside public roads and examine the impact on traffic, informed sources said. After safety issues and any other potential problems are cleared, the ministry will look to ease the standards for approval and create manuals for setting up charging stations, according to the sources.

As of the end of March 2021, there were 877 charging stations located at michi no eki (roadside rest areas), and 383 at service or parking areas next to public roads.

There is currently only one charging station set up in a lane alongside a public road, however. It was installed on a public road in Aoba Ward in Yokohama in June 2021 on an experimental basis.

Since its installation, the station has been used more than 200 times a month, about the same usage rate as the average charging station, including those set up by the private sector.

The Yokohama charging station was initially planned to be operational until the end of this month, but is now likely to be in place indefinitely due to its popularity. No accidents have been blamed on the charging station.

The use of public roads for purposes other than traffic requires permission from national or local government managing the roads. Under the current rules, permission is given only in cases in which there is no space available outside the road premises.

Particularly for city centers, the transport ministry plans to increase the number of charging facilities alongside public roads by collaborating with the private sector, the sources said.

The ministry will consider relaxing the road occupancy permission standards if a survey on the impact for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians indicates there are no major issues, according to the sources.

It also plans to clarify rules on charging station installation fees paid to entities managing public roads.

The ministry sees the charging facilities as necessary in urban areas, where parking spaces tend to be limited. It also believes that more charging stations will help drivers of electric cars feel at ease, the sources said.