Amusement parks, baseball clubs and other entertainment businesses in Japan are increasingly adopting dynamic ticket pricing in a bid to avoid creating crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic while stabilizing revenue.

Those businesses hope that dynamic pricing will help bring in more customers as tickets are cheap on days with low demand.

The ticket sales market in Japan in the year ended in February 2021 shrank to a quarter of that of before the pandemic, according to Pia Research Institute, an arm of ticketing agency Pia Corp.

Meanwhile, the total value of dynamically priced tickets sold in the country is expected to grow by 1.5-fold to around ¥6.2 billion in the year ending this month from the previous year, according to Dynamic Plus Co., a Mitsui & Co. unit that uses artificial intelligence to offer dynamic pricing services.

Under a dynamic pricing plan, prices are changed depending on demand until the day of the event.

“Thanks to an increase in options for prices, we can expect increases in new customers and a deterrent effect against ticket scalping,” Hideto Hirata, president of Dynamic Plus, said.

In the 2022 season, six professional baseball teams in Japan introduced dynamic pricing for some of their games. Sixteen clubs of the J. League professional soccer league adopted dynamic pricing, including on a trial basis.

Ticket revenue increased by 10% to 30% at sports events that used a dynamic pricing plan.

The pricing strategy is starting to take root at amusement parks, which tend to see demand concentrated to weekends.

The Fuji-Q Highland amusement park in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, will begin selling dynamically priced passes at its on-day ticket counters from April and online starting June.

Sanrio Puroland in the city of Tama in Tokyo will introduce a new pricing plan in April in which ticket prices differ by day. However, unlike the dynamic pricing system, prices of tickets will not change after going on sale.

The Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, have been setting ticket prices in four stages since last year. “It has the effect of stabilizing revenue,” a public relations official said.

Dynamic pricing is anticipated to be adopted in a variety of services, with tests underway to apply the plan to tickets for trains and buses as well as goods retail.