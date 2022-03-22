Tokyo confirmed 3,533 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the government lifting fully the same day quasi-emergency measures that had been in place in the capital and 17 other prefectures.
Tuesday’s figure was about 4,300 lower than a week before.
The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria fell by one from Monday to 45, while four new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 6,834.4, compared with 8,476.3 a week earlier.
On Monday, Japan confirmed 27,701 new cases nationwide, the first figure below 30,000 in about two months, since Jan. 17.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 951 on Monday nationwide, down by four from Sunday. New fatalities totaled 58.
