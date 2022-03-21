Opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) will terminate its cooperation with the Democratic Party for the People, which is approaching the ruling camp, Nippon Ishin members say.

The cooperation “will be brought to naught,” a Nippon Ishin executive said.

Nippon Ishin leader Ichiro Matsui gives a news conference in Osaka on Friday. | KYODO

The party’s distrust in the DPP deepened because the DPP voted in favor of the government’s fiscal 2022 draft budget at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives last month.

“It would be easier to understand if (the DPP) asks the Liberal Democratic Party to let it join the ruling coalition,” Nippon Ishin leader Ichiro Matsui told a news conference Thursday.

Nippon Ishin and the DPP started acting together in the Diet after the Lower House general election in October last year.

In December that year, the two parties jointly submitted a bill to unfreeze a so-called trigger clause to realize a temporary gasoline tax cut in response to soaring crude oil prices.

During the current ordinary Diet session from January this year, the two parties together made a request to the ruling camp about meeting schedules for the Lower House Commission on the Constitution.

Nippon Ishin’s attitude changed after the DPP’s Lower House vote in favor of the budget.

“We’ll no longer cooperate,” a Nippon Ishin executive said after learning that the DPP plans to approve the budget also at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Nippon Ishin is considering withdrawing the trigger clause bill.

Meanwhile, DPP members are increasingly frustrated.

“At Ishin, what its Osaka leaders say must be followed absolutely,” a DPP executive said. “We can’t trust Nippon Ishin because its internal governance is poor. There will be no joint submission of legislation any more.”