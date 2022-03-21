This year marks 80 years since Japan began issuing the maternal and child health handbook, which records the health of children and their mothers.

The contents of and expressions in the book have changed in the eight decades, with considerations being made in recent years for gender issues and discrimination.

The handbook is also starting to play a role in urging fathers to partake in child-rearing, so that mothers can balance childbirth and child-raising with work.

In the 1950s, the handbook included phrases which sound strange in the modern day, such as “crybabies are created due to the way family members treat them.”

In the immediate aftermath of World War II, the government screened films aimed at promoting the use of the handbook, which included the phrase “(drinking breast milk) is the greatest happiness for babies.”

Modern handbooks, which make considerations for gender equality, avoid the use of gendered language when referring to babies. They also use illustrations that do not make clear the genders of those depicted.

The name of the handbook has also changed with the times. The city of Okayama was the first to change the name of the book to a parental handbook in 2002.

The change was aimed at encouraging the sharing of child-rearing burdens between mothers and fathers. The book also added pages regarding fathers’ roles, methods for gaining child care leave and checking for stress.

In 2002, almost all handbooks in the country began including a card for doctors to notify workplaces of measures needed for women during pregnancy and after childbirth. Businesses are required to follow doctors’ instructions and limit women’s work if the card is submitted.

“It is becoming increasingly common for companies to be required to manage their employees’ health prior to maternity leave,” said Satori Nagai, a doctor who has played a role in the promotion of the card.

“Measures by many small businesses are still inadequate,” Nagai added.

Japan is expected to review the contents of the handbook this year, as it does every 10 years. Revisions are seen reflecting the common sense of child-rearing in the modern day.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)