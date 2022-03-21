Beijing – A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China with an unknown number of casualties, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.
The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and “caused a mountain fire,” CCTV said, adding that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.
