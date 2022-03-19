University educators in Japan are concerned about a possible decline in new students learning the Russian language and literature as a result of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But a domestic organization says the war makes learning Russian even more important, citing the need for dialogue with people who speak the language.

The Japan Association for the Study of Russian Language and Literature said in a statement that “some may be worried and regretful of learning the language and culture of a country that does such a thing.”

Studying Russia “does not mean approval of the Russian government’s military aggression,” the association said.

Hibi Watanabe, who teaches Russian and is a professor of cultural anthropology at the University of Tokyo, stressed the significance of learning the language in an article aimed at new students.

The article emphasized that a language and a state are not the same, and that the Russian language is important as it allows people to listen to the voices of people in war zones and refugees.

“The number of people who become interested in Japan-Russia relations and want to build bridges may increase, but the number of people who choose to study Russian for economic and pragmatic reasons will likely decrease,” Watanabe said.

Students currently studying Russian may lose their interest in the language, he said, pointing out the need to support such students.

A 19-year-old from Oita Prefecture who plans to enter the University of Tokyo and study Russian as a second foreign language this spring, said that the Ukraine war has increased his interest in Russian.

“I became interested in Communist bloc languages because I wanted to learn about what the opponents (to Japan and the United States) are thinking,” he said. “My motivation to study Russian increased because of this war.”

“Russians probably have their own way of thinking,” he said. “I may be able to gain accurate information about the Ukraine situation by understanding the language even a little bit.”