Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for New Delhi on Saturday morning for talks with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, later in the day.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. Kishida also aims to confirm the commitment of countries in “the Quad,” which groups Japan, the United States, Australia and India and is aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking to reporters at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport before his departure, Kishida delivered remarks seen as an implicit criticism of China’s moves in the region.

“Any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific is unacceptable, so I’ll confirm the commitment of the international community.”

On Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kishida hopes to persuade Modi to take a tougher stance on Moscow — a challenge since India has long friendly relationship with Russia.

After his visit to New Delhi, Kishida is scheduled to travel to Cambodia on Sunday for talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.