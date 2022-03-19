The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Japan dropped by 99 from Friday to 991 on Saturday, its first dip below 1,000 since Feb. 3, the health ministry said.

The figure began climbing in mid-January amid the sixth wave of the deadly virus and hit a peak of more than 1,500 in late February before starting to fall.

The news came as the cumulative number of COVID-19 infections in the country topped 6 million a day earlier.

Although the pace of increase in cumulative cases has been slowing slowing as the sixth wave peaks out, some experts are concerned that a fresh wave could hit the country amid to the spread of the BA.2 omicron variant.

The cumulative number exceeded 6 million 18 days after topping 5 million Feb. 28. It took 13 days for the tally to rise from 4 million to 5 million.

On Friday, Japan reported 49,210 new COVID-19 cases, down by some 6,600 from a week before, while new fatalities totaled 156.

Tokyo confirmed 7,825 new cases, down by around 600 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new infections came to 8,067.7, down 11.4% from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria declined by five from Thursday to 48, while 21 fatalities were newly confirmed, the metropolitan government said.