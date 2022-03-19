All expressway closures caused by a major earthquake in northeastern Japan on Wednesday were lifted by Friday, with numerous cracks and bumps being restored in less than two days.

The Tohoku Shinkansen line remains partially disrupted, forcing many people to drive instead.

The Kunimi service area in Fukushima Prefecture on the Tokyo-bound section of the Tohoku Expressway was bustling with drivers on Saturday, the first day of a three-day weekend.

A 29-year-old from Sendai was at the service area with his wife and two children on his way to his hometown of Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, which neighbors Fukushima.

“We would not have gone if the expressway was closed,” he said. “I’m astounded by how fast the restoration was.”

A 49-year-old from Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, said that she was using the expressway to go to her daughter’s university graduation.

“I was thinking about going even if I had to take ordinary roads, but I’m glad the expressway was restored,” she said.

A 47-year-old driver of a large truck headed for Shizuoka after unloading cargo in Sendai said that logistics were going as planned thanks to the restoration.

“The technology that allowed expressways to be restored after an earthquake is amazing,” he said.

“I was surprised by the early recovery because all the expressways were closed 11 years ago,” he said, referring to the period following the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)