Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to deliver an online speech to the Diet, Japan’s parliament, on Wednesday evening, according to NHK.

Tokyo has taken numerous steps against Russia since Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor, including slapping sanctions on top officials and companies in coordination with the Group of Seven wealthy nations. At the same time, Japan is welcoming Ukrainian evacuees and has also sent nonlethal military equipment to the war-torn nation.

His speech is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. in Japan.