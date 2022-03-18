Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to deliver an online speech to the Diet, Japan’s parliament, on Wednesday evening, according to NHK.
Tokyo has taken numerous steps against Russia since Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor, including slapping sanctions on top officials and companies in coordination with the Group of Seven wealthy nations. At the same time, Japan is welcoming Ukrainian evacuees and has also sent nonlethal military equipment to the war-torn nation.
His speech is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. in Japan.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.