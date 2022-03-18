Tokyo reported 7,825 new positive cases Friday, down by 639 from a week before. New fatal cases totaled 21.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the seven-day average of new infections stood at 8,067.7, down from 9,108.7 a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by five from Thursday to 48.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture reported 3,048 cases and 15 deaths, Aichi Prefecture confirmed 2,601 cases and six deaths and Hyogo Prefecture saw 2,203 cases and seven deaths.

The health ministry said Friday the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide fell by 99 from the previous day to 991.

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan on Thursday fell by some 7,500 from a week before to 53,587.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 171.