Nissan Motor Co. has filed a lawsuit against its former executive Greg Kelly demanding about ¥1.4 billion ($11.7 million) in damages following his conviction for helping former CEO Carlos Ghosn underreport his remuneration, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

The automaker filed the suit against Kelly, an American lawyer who was Ghosn’s right-hand man as a Nissan representative director, at the Yokohama District Court, the sources said.

Earlier this month, the Tokyo District Court gave Kelly a six-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, for falsifying Nissan’s financial report for fiscal 2017 in connection with Ghosn’s pay. But it found him not guilty on other counts relating to the Japanese automaker’s financial reports covering the previous seven years.