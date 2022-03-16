The government plans to fully lift the COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures currently covering 18 of the country’s 47 prefectures when they expire on Monday, sources said Tuesday.

The government also plans to expand subsidies for local travel on April 1, in a prelude to the possible resumption of its Go To Travel campaign aimed at supporting the pandemic-hit domestic tourism sector.

The subsidies currently cover trips within each prefecture, but they will also apply to travel across prefectural borders that remain within a regional block, the sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the decisions at a news conference Wednesday evening.

At a liaison meeting Tuesday between the government and the ruling bloc, Kishida suggested that the infection situation is improving across the country. “We’ll move toward exiting the sixth wave of infections,” he added.

The Kishida government eased the criteria for lifting the emergency last week, citing an increase in the number of vaccinated people, the low risk of severe illness posed by the omicron variant and the need to fully resume economic activities to boost the economy.

The new criteria will allow the government to lift the emergency if the burden on health care services seems poised to decrease even if numbers of new infections remain at high levels.

As of Tuesday afternoon 11 prefectures — Hokkaido, Ibaraki, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Ishikawa, Gifu, Kyoto, Hyogo and Kagawa — had expressed their desire to end the quasi-emergency measures Monday, the sources said.

Aomori and Aichi prefectures asked the central government Wednesday to have their quasi-emergency designations lifted Monday.

There were 7,836 new coronavirus infections in Tokyo on Tuesday, below 10,000 for the fifth straight day and down by 1,089 from a week before.

“We have met the state-set requirements for ending quasi-emergency measures in all indicators,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said in a request to the central government Tuesday. “We’re not in a situation to extend the measures.”

Osaka Prefecture also decided not to ask the government to extend the measures for the prefecture, as the number of new cases has been declining even as the occupancy rate for hospital beds for coronavirus patients remains high.

The government aims to decide when to resume its Go To Travel campaign after checking how expanding the subsidy program affects the country’s infection situation.

With many business operators in the tourism industry pinning hopes on the Go To Travel campaign, the Kishida administration is apparently trying to resume it at an early point in order to win support for the ruling coalition in this summer’s House of Councillors election.

The Go To Travel campaign was launched in July 2020 but suspended in December the same year due to a resurgence of the coronavirus.

In April 2021, the government started offering financial aid to support the prefectural subsidies for local trips in areas with low levels of infections.

While expanding the local trip subsidies, the central government plans to bolster infection prevention measures, such as requiring tourists to present COVID-19 vaccination records and use COVID-19 testing kits.