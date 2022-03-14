Harue Kitamura, a former mayor of the city of Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, and the first woman to serve as the mayor of a Japanese city, died of aspiration pneumonia at a hospital in the prefecture on Sunday. She was 93.

Kitamura was a native of the city of Kyoto.

After graduating from Ritsumeikan University, she worked as a lawyer and served as head of the education board of Ashiya.

In 1991, Kitamura was elected mayor of Ashiya. She served in the post for three terms, or 12 years, during which Hyogo Prefecture was hit hard by the Great Hanshin Earthquake of 1995.

Kitamura spearheaded reconstruction efforts while she herself suffered damage from the disaster.