The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 4,836 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a decline of 538 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital was 8,631.9, dropping from 10,391.9 a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo rose by one from Sunday to 64, while 17 new deaths were confirmed among those infected.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture logged 2,324 cases and eight deaths, Aichi Prefecture reported 1,318 cases and five deaths, while Hyogo Prefecture saw 1,129 cases and six deaths.

The health ministry said Monday the number of patients with severe symptoms remained unchanged from Sunday at 1,175.

Japan recorded 378,127 new cases over the past week, down from 441,097 in the preceding week.

The country’s cumulative coronavirus cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 5,781,458 as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The total number of fatalities from COVID-19 in Japan grew by 1,210 from a week before to 26,174, with the pace of growth decelerating from the preceding week’s 1,479.

By prefecture, Tokyo reported the largest number of weekly new infection cases, at 60,961, followed by Kanagawa, at 38,558, Osaka, at 37,382, and Saitama, at 26,713.

On Sunday, Japan confirmed 50,949 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease of about 3,000 from a week before.

The daily death toll from COVID-19 came to 90, falling below 100 for the first time in 35 days.