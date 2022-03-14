Nozomi, the fastest train service operated on the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line, marked the 30th anniversary Monday of its launch in March 1992, with the cumulative number of passengers reaching some 1.3 billion.

The Nozomi superexpress train service has attracted a growing number of passengers, featuring high speeds that can achieve a travel time as short as 2½ hours between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station.

The first-generation Nozomi trains ran at a maximum speed of 270 kilometers per hour. That speed allowed the travel time between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka to be shortened by 19 minutes compared with the Hikari shinkansen trains, which had debuted earlier.

Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Central), the operator of Nozomi and other services on the Tokaido Shinkansen, worked to attract mainly business travelers by publicizing, “With Nozomi trains, you can leave Tokyo in the morning and make it to a meeting starting at 9 a.m. in Osaka.”

In 1993, Nozomi trains went into service also on the Sanyo Shinkansen in western Japan operated by JR West.

At the time of their debut, Nozomi trains only made two roundtrips per day. A time schedule revision carried out in 2003, when shinkansen platforms were opened at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, then allowed the Nozomi service to make a further leap forward. Under the revised timetable, the daily number of times Nozomi trains were operated surpassed that of Hikari trains.

Thanks to train car upgrades and other engineering efforts, Nozomi trains currently run at a maximum speed of 285 kph and the travel time between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka has been shortened to 2 hours and 21 minutes. The maximum number of Nozomi trains that can be operated per hour increased to 12.

The number of passengers on Nozomi trains dropped over the past two years, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JR Central President Shin Kaneko said, “We’ll further pursue the features (of the Nozomi service) — safety, accuracy and comfort.”