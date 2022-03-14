South Korea’s presidential office believes North Korea could test an intercontinental ballistic missile as soon as Monday, local media reported, citing unnamed sources.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been rising amid growing signs that Pyongyang could soon follow through on its threats to restart testing ICBMs, breaking a self-imposed 2017 moratorium.

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in’s office has told President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol that a test launch was imminent and that it would not be a surprise if it took place on Monday, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.

The comment was made as Moon’s national security adviser, Suh Hoon, briefed Yoon on Saturday about various foreign policy and security issues, the report said, citing an unnamed official at the president-elect’s office.

“It is so imminent that it would be no surprise if they fire it on Monday,” the report quoted Suh as saying. “We are taking the situation seriously.”

A spokesperson for Moon’s office said Suh had briefed Yoon on North Korea’s recent movements, including recent missile launches, and the Ukraine crisis, among other issues, but declined to comment on the Chosun Ilbo report.

Yoon spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said there could be various closed-door briefings for the president-elect but did not confirm details on security issues.

Separately, the Yonhap news agency also reported that South Korea and the United States had detected signs that the North is preparing to conduct another ICBM system test as early as this week.

“Though we can’t say definitively when a missile will be launched, we have been keeping close tabs on the possibility,” a government source told Yonhap on condition of anonymity.

In a rare joint announcement, the United States and South Korea said on Friday that the North used its largest ever ICBM in two recent launches, under the guise of satellite launch preparations.

The missile system, known as the Hwasong-17, was unveiled at a military parade in Pyongyang in 2020 and reappeared at a defense exhibition in October 2021.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Sohae Satellite launching ground in this undated photo released Friday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

Yoon, who was elected president last week, had signaled a tougher line against Pyongyang. While staying open to restarting stalled denuclearization talks, he has said pre-emptive strikes might be needed to counter an imminent North Korean missile attack, and vowed to buy additional U.S. THAAD missile interceptors.

Before the election, Yoon also warned of “even stronger pressure from the international community if North Korea fires an ICBM under color of a satellite launch.”

He declined to make additional comment on Sunday.

North Korea has been using satellite subterfuge to test parts of the Hwasong-17, its so-called monster missile, analysts say, as it gears up for a sanctions-shattering launch ahead of a key domestic anniversary.

Pyongyang has conducted a record nine weapons tests so far this year, in what experts see as an effort to work through a laundry list of strategic weapons set out by leader Kim Jong Un.

One top priority is an ICBM that can carry multiple warheads — the Hwasong-17, which was first unveiled at a parade in October 2020.

It has never been test-fired — but Washington said Thursday that Pyongyang had recently tested parts of it disguised as a satellite.

North Korea has been observing a self-imposed moratorium on testing long range and nuclear weapons, but with talks stalled and sanctions still in place, it seems close to tearing it up.

“I think the moratorium is as good as over. We should expect to see a return to ICBM testing,” said U.S.-based security analyst Ankit Panda.

The tests of purported “reconnaissance satellite” components on Feb. 27 and March 5 were likely the Hwasong-17, possibly the technology to “carry and deliver multiple warheads,” he said.

“North Korea hasn’t demonstrated the latter capability before, even if it has tested ICBMs capable of ranging the United States three times,” he said.

Any such move by Pyongyang is likely to lead to a cycle of escalation that will ratchet up tensions, said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

Launches will be met with fresh sanctions, to which “Pyongyang will likely respond by test-firing more weapons.”

North Korea paused its tests to “make room for diplomacy and avoid further sanctions,” but always kept working on diversifying its missiles, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

Eventually, “in order to ensure accuracy and reentry capability, such weapons need to be tested,” he said.

Masking these as satellite tests can help them to “buy time” to develop what they need to launch an ICBM, said Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean studies scholar.

And Pyongyang has a clear deadline: North Korea will mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of founding leader and Kim’s grandfather Kim Il Sung in April and likes to mark key domestic anniversaries with military parades or launches.

“It’s very likely that North Korea is going to test-fire an ICBM on April 15 for Kim Il Sung’s birthday,” Ahn said.

By unmasking the purported satellite tests as an ICBM, Washington and Seoul are sending a clear warning to Pyongyang not to go ahead, said Hong Min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

But if Pyongyang wants “to master re-entry technology,” it needs to conduct multiple tests, he said.

By using the cover of “space rockets” it is hoping to “minimize backlash from the international community,” he said, adding he agreed the next key launch will be around April 15 and that more tests could follow.

North Korea’s Kim was on Friday reported to have visited the country’s satellite test center and called for it to be modernized and expanded.

But some analysts said that the U.S. and South Korea were making too much of the recent tests, with Pyongyang entitled to develop peaceful satellite technology.

“If you are prohibited from having a kitchen knife just because there is a risk of you using it to kill someone, what would you do in the kitchen when you need to cook?” said Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute.