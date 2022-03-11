Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol agreed Friday during phone talks to improve bilateral ties frayed over wartime issues and expressed hope to soon meet in person.

Kishida and Yoon, who won Wednesday’s presidential election, also agreed to coordinate closely in addressing threats posed by nuclear-armed North Korea, which has repeatedly fired missiles in recent months, and the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1970s and 1980s by Pyongyang, the prime minister said.

“Japan and South Korea are important neighbors and healthy bilateral ties are essential in protecting the rules-based international order and in ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world,” Kishida told reporters after their roughly 15-minute call.

“I told him that I would like to work together to improve ties between Japan and South Korea. President-elect Yoon replied that he places importance on the bilateral relationship and would like to cooperate to improve our relations,” Kishida said.

During the current administration of Moon Jae-in, ties between Tokyo and Seoul have sunk to their lowest point in years over issues dating back to Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Kishida was foreign minister when Japan and South Korea reached an agreement in 2015 to settle “finally and irreversibly” the issue of “comfort women,” a euphemism for women who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II.

Compensation demands by South Koreans over what they claim was wartime forced labor have also frayed the bilateral relationship as Japan maintains that the compensation issue was settled in the 1965 bilateral agreement that normalized relations.

Japan’s recommendation in February of a gold and silver mine complex on Sado Island for the 2023 UNESCO World Heritage list has become another source of friction, drawing a protest from South Korea, which claims that the site is linked to wartime forced labor of Koreans.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday. | KYODO

During the phone talks, Kishida stressed the need to develop bilateral ties based on a relationship of “friendship and cooperation” that has been built since 1965.

“I told him that trilateral cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the United States is also important,” Kishida said, a day after the incoming South Korean president spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Yoon, the candidate from the opposition conservative party, won a tight presidential race on Wednesday.

After his victory, Yoon said he wants to build a “future-oriented” relationship with Japan.

Japanese government officials have welcomed the election of Yoon, who is viewed as having a softer stance on Japan than the incumbent Moon. But Tokyo has taken the view that the ball is in South Korea’s court to break the impasse caused by the wartime issues.

“During the process of seeking cooperation between South Korea and Japan, it will be needed to investigate the truth of the past and put our heads together over the problems that should be solved,” Yoon told reporters on Thursday.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said Yoon expressed his sympathy during talks with Kishida as Japan on Friday marked the 11th anniversary of the massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered the world’s worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

South Korea is among a group of nations and regions that have banned imports of food items from the disaster-hit areas in northeastern Japan.