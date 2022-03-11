The Tokyo High Court on Friday ordered the government to pay ¥15 million in damages over forced sterilization under a now-defunct law, overturning a lower court ruling.
The 78-year-old man from Tokyo who filed the suit had demanded the government pay ¥30 million in damages.
The verdict is the second ruling acknowledging the state’s responsibility to pay compensation over forced sterilization after the Osaka High Court handed down a similar ruling last month.
The man underwent forced sterilization at a hospital in Miyagi Prefecture around 1957 based on the now-defunct eugenic protection law, according to the complaint and other sources.
In May 2018, he filed a lawsuit with a Tokyo District Court. The focus of the suit was whether the 20-year statute of limitations on compensation claims applied.
In June 2020, the district court applied the limitation to the case and dismissed the man’s demand. He appealed the following month.
