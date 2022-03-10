Tokyo confirmed 10,080 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 2,200 from a week before.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 9,402.0, compared with 11,342.4 a week earlier.
The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria came to 64, unchanged from Wednesday, while 30 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the capital.
On Wednesday, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan stood at 63,742, down by some 8,900 from a week earlier.
The nationwide tally of severe cases on Wednesday dropped by 27 from Tuesday to 1,321. A total of 213 new deaths were recorded among coronavirus patients.
