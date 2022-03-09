Japanese credit card company JCB Corp. said Tuesday that it will suspend its operations in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. credit card firms Visa Inc., MasterCard Inc. and American Express Co. had already announced the suspension of their operations in Russia.

From March 14, JCB cards issued in Russia will no longer be supported outside the country, and those issued outside Russia will not work in the country. The service suspension will also be imposed in Belarus, an ally of Russia.

JCB said in a statement that it has decided to suspend operations in Russia in view of the situation around Russia and Ukraine and difficulties operating as a settlement services firm in Russia.

Japan, the United States and the European Union decided to push for the exclusion of some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment network as part of their economic sanctions against Russia.

JCB had previously considered stopping business with the banks excluded from the network. But it now plans to stop operations with all Russian banks, including the largest one, Sberbank, which is not subject to the SWIFT exclusion.