The government adopted on Tuesday a set of bills to revise laws — including the Penal Code — to toughen the penalties for insults in order to deter online libel and cyberbullying, which are increasingly becoming problematic.

Also included in the bills is the creation of a new form of punishment that combines two existing types of imprisonment, one with labor and the other without.

The government also approved a bill to amend the Civil Procedure Law to allow for all civil court procedures to go online.

It hopes to have the bills enacted during the ongoing ordinary session of the parliament, set to end in June.

The bill to punish insults would newly include a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to ¥300,000, on top of the detention or petty fine stipulated in the current law.

This would extend the existing one-year statute of limitation for prosecuting insult cases to three years.

The revised law is expected to go into force 20 days after its promulgation.

The penalty of detention requires offenders to be held at penal detention facilities for at least one day but fewer than 30 days, while a petty fine refers to the compulsory collection of at least ¥1,000 but less than ¥10,000.

The plan to impose harsher penalties on acts of insult follows public outcry over the suicide of professional wrestler and reality show celebrity Hana Kimura, who killed herself in May 2020 at the age of 22 after a wave of online abuse.

The bill to integrate the existing two types of imprisonment is aimed at allowing flexible treatment of prisoners by mixing penal work and rehabilitation education depending on the characteristics of each prisoner.

It will be the first change in the type and name of a punishment in Japan since the Penal Code first took effect in 1907.

The government adopted a separate bill to revise the 866 existing laws that include the two imprisonment penalties.

The government aims for a complete enforcement of the revised imprisonment-related laws by the end of 2025, as municipalities also need to revise their related ordinances.

The bill on civil court procedures would enable online submissions of complaints and preparatory documents, which are currently required to be submitted to court by hand or by mail. For lawyers, online submission would become mandatory. The bill would allow oral proceedings to be held virtually.

The Justice Ministry plans a gradual shift toward online civil court procedures, hoping for full implementation during fiscal 2025, which ends in March 2026.