The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan came to 37,083 on Monday, decreasing by 14,251 from a week earlier and falling below 40,000 for the first time since Jan. 18.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by eight from the previous day to 1,354, while 121 new deaths were reported among coronavirus patients.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the capital Monday came to 5,374, falling by 4,258 from a week earlier and slipping below 6,000 for the first time since Jan. 18.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo was 10,391.9, down from 11,259.9 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, counted under Tokyo's own criteria, dropped by two from Sunday to 69. Eight deaths were reported among those infected.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture logged 2,406 cases and 14 deaths, Aichi Prefecture marked 2,198 cases and three deaths, Osaka Prefecture saw 2,037 cases and nine deaths, and Hyogo Prefecture counted 1,362 cases and six deaths.

Japan confirmed 441,128 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, a decrease of 23,451 from the previous week.

The country had 5,403,491 cumulative cases as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The death toll from COVID-19 grew by 1,479 over the past week to 24,964. The weekly tally was down from 1,625 the previous week.

By prefecture, Tokyo topped the list of weekly new cases, at 77,001, followed by Osaka, at 49,826, Kanagawa, at 43,965, and Saitama, at 30,785.

The government lifted its COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures in Niigata, Nagano, Fukushima and 10 other prefectures on Monday, as the number of new infection cases has been falling and the burden on medical systems has been judged to be under control.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to extend its quasi-emergency measures for Hokkaido, Tokyo, Hyogo and 15 other prefectures for around two weeks until March 21.