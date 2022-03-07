The Foreign Ministry warned Japanese nationals against traveling to Russia on Monday due to the conflict in Ukraine, raising its travel advisory for Russia to Level 3, the second-highest of its four-tier warning system.

The ministry took the action in response to tit-for-tat closures of Russian and European airspace, which have restricted means of departure from Russia, as well as other sanctions that have started affecting the lives of people in the country.

The advisory is already at Level 4 for areas in Russia around the border with Ukraine, with Japanese nationals there urged to evacuate.

The ministry is calling on Japanese people not to travel to Russia for any purpose.