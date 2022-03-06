On at least two occasions, Japan reached the government’s target of administering 1 million COVID-19 booster shots in a single day last month as it accelerated its inoculation drive amid the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, the vaccine minister has said.

Noriko Horiuchi, the minister in charge of vaccinations, said at a news conference on Friday that the number of daily shots surpassed 1 million on Feb. 18 and Feb. 26, according to data from the government’s vaccination recording system.

As the central government collects vaccination data from local governments, there are delays in finalizing daily counts.

In early February, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to expedite the country’s inoculation drive to administer 1 million booster shots per day in the latter half of the month.

At the time, the government said only 5.9% of the nation’s 125 million people had received third shots since the beginning of December. As of Thursday, the figure had increased to 22.9%, according to the government.

With omicron infections straining the medical system, 18 of the country’s 47 prefectures will remain under quasi-emergency measures beyond the planned Sunday end date.

The government will extend the anti-virus measures, entailing requests by governors for restaurants and bars to close early and stop or limit the serving of alcohol, in Tokyo, Osaka and 16 other prefectures by two weeks.

Thirteen prefectures, including Fukuoka, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, will no longer be under a quasi-emergency.

Japan will also ease its COVID-19 border controls further from March 14, raising the daily cap on arrivals from overseas to 7,000 from the current 5,000, amid growing calls for the country to allow more people to enter, especially foreign students ahead of the April start of the country’s school year.

Kishida told a news conference on Thursday that the 1 million booster target was achieved in mid-February and that the pace of booster inoculations was accelerating.

Inoculating older residents is the priority for the government as they account for the majority of severe cases and deaths. Booster shots have been shown to lower the chance of hospitalization or death, and the government is recommending that people get a different manufacturer’s shot from their initial doses.

A health ministry study of medical workers who received two doses of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine has shown that Moderna Inc.’s booster led to antibody levels that were on average 67.9 times higher a month after the shot, compared with an increase of 54.1 times from the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.