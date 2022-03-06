Alleged stock manipulation at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. involved several sections, raising a possibility the misconduct had been organizational, investigative sources said Saturday, after four of the company's employees were arrested.

The four employees, including the head of the company's equity department, are suspected of trying to prevent a decline in share prices for five individual stocks on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange through actions including placing buy orders from December 2019 to November 2020, the sources said.

SMBC Nikko President Yuichiro Kondo apologized for the alleged misconduct, saying, "I deeply regret that we, as a securities company, caused an incident that could have shaken the confidence of the market."

"I deeply apologize to investors and market participants," Kondo said at a news conference in Tokyo. He admitted the internal management system had been insufficient to prevent illegal conduct, but denied he will step down from his post.

"My responsibility is to first recognize and grasp the situation accurately, conduct improvement measures and make utmost efforts to regain trust," he said.

The four suspects were allegedly involved in transactions called "block offerings," which are used when large shareholders sell a significant part of their stake in a company.

Securities houses often pick up such shares outside trading hours and invite interested investors to buy them. The difference between the purchase price and sales price becomes profit.

According to the sources, SMBC Nikko's global financial products and solution section first respond to requests from institutional investors and corporate entities when they want to sell shareholdings via block offerings.

Then the section will arrange a set of procedures with the equity trading section, such as setting trading days and discounts for transactions.

But in this case, the equity trading section is suspected of not only being involved in such arrangements but also in stock manipulation, such as buying stocks with in-house funds and trying to retain share prices, the sources said.

The Japanese securities firm has set up an investigation panel consisting of three lawyers to look into the incident, Kondo said.

The suspects are Trevor Hill, the 51-year-old head of the company's equity department, deputy equity chief Alexandre Avakiants, 44, Makoto Yamada, 44, the head of the equity trading section, and Shinichiro Okazaki, 56, who headed the equity products solution section, the predecessor of the global financial products and solution section.

The four denied the allegations during voluntary questioning, claiming the moves were legitimate trades and they had no intention to support the stock prices, the sources said.

Stock manipulation in violation of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or fines of up to ¥10 million ($87,160), or both.

Two of the four employees arrested had shared information on block trading deals to keep the prices of target stocks steady, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Yamada and Okazaki shared information on what shares will be sold on which date in block trading deals, according to the sources.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office suspects that Yamada and Okazaki took the leading role in the well-planned and repetitive illegal share price manipulation.

In block trading deals, SMBC Nikko buys shares at a price set based on the issue's closing price on the planned sale date. There is a possibility of the shareholder canceling the deal in case of a sharp fall in the base price.

When SMBC Nikko handles a block trading deal, information on the deal is delivered to the equity product solution division in advance and the division seeks buyers through the company's branches across Japan on the date of sale, according to SMBC Nikko sources.

Yamada and Okazaki allegedly shared such information, even though it was not supposed to be shared between the two divisions, the sources said.

The equity division used the information to buy target shares in the market with SMBC Nikko's funds in order to underpin their prices and prevent block trading deals from falling through, the sources said.

SMBC Nikko was punished in 2012 for leaking insider information to clients ahead of a public share offering and soliciting trades from them based on the information. In 2018, a former employee was arrested on suspicion of insider trading.