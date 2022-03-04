With the population of kyon miniature deer rapidly on the rise in Chiba Prefecture — and inflicting significant damage on local crops — local businesses and hunters are making efforts to use their hides for leather.

Authorities have long been culling kyon, designated as an invasive species, and business owners and hunters started using their hides to create luxury products made of leather.

According to the Chiba Prefectural Government, kyon are native to China and Taiwan. They have also been found in Japan’s Izu Oshima island south of Tokyo. In Chiba, it is believed that kyon bred in the wild after a few escaped from a tourist facility in the city of Katsuura between 1960 and 1980.

The population of kyon in Chiba was estimated to be over 50,000 in 2020, up from about 9,200 in 2006. The invasive animals have since spread to south and central Chiba, including the cities of Ichihara and Isumi, causing damage to crops and flowers in residential gardens.

Crop damage dropped after the prefectural government began a full-scale extermination plan for the species in 2009. Yet hunters looked for ways to make sure their lives didn’t go to waste since most of the animals were simply discarded after being captured and killed.

Leather made from kyon is three times stronger than deer leather, has finer fibers and is considered a luxury item in Taiwan. In Japan, traditional leather crafting called inden uses kyon leather imported from China.

Yuki Ishikawa, 44, is a hunter and president of Hunt+, which offers hunting tours for kyon and other animals in Isumi.

Taking hints from inden, Ishikawa started using culled kyon leather to produce the first inden using domestic kyon, labeling it “Boshu inden.” They have applied for a trademark.

A group of University of Tokyo graduate students in Kashiwa, Chiba, also found ways to utilize kyon leather, creating bracelets out of them since August last year as part of a science museum project called Exedra.

“In many cases, animal damage is caused by humans, partly because they feed them,” noted Taiga Hamura, 35, director of the museum project and an alumnus of the graduate school. “To address the root of the problem, we need to raise awareness and change our own behavior.”

In spring 2021, Kashiwa added a kyon leather money clip to the list of items available through furusato nōzei, a hometown tax donation system, in the hope that people outside of the prefecture would learn about the damage caused by kyon. However, there were no applications for the product last year.

But the initial lack of interest did not discourage leather goods makers from using kyon leather.

“If you actually see and touch the leather, you will understand how good the quality is,” said Satoshi Iijima, 45, president of Kashiwa Leather, a local manufacturer.

He said that other kyon leather products handled by the company have been praised for their texture, adding “If there is increased demand, it will give another life to the discarded animals, causing a positive cycle.”

