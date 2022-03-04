Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday condemned Russia’s attack of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine “in the strongest possible terms,” calling it “totally unacceptable and outrageous.”

The Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant killed three Ukrainian troops and injured two others, the Ukrainian state nuclear company was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Kishida also told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone that Japan is arranging to provide bullet-proof vests and other defensive items as requested.