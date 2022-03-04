The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 10,517 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by 608 from a week earlier, as well as 27 deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 11,255.6 down from 11,794.3 a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the capital remained unchanged from Thursday at 70.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture reported 4,305 cases and seven deaths, Hyogo Prefecture 3,418 cases and 11 deaths and Hokkaido 1,847 cases and nine deaths.

The health ministry on Friday said the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition totaled 1,419, up by one from the previous day.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan rose by 9,101 from a week before to 70,348 on Thursday, the first increase in 12 days. The country reported 256 deaths.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that the government will extend quasi-emergency designations for 18 prefectures, set to run out Sunday, until March 21.

The 18 prefectures are Hokkaido, Aomori, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Ishikawa, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Kagawa and Kumamoto.