Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that he will raise the daily cap on arrivals from overseas to 7,000 starting March 14 and extend quasi-emergencies in 18 out of the 31 prefectures where the measure is currently in effect.

The remaining prefectures will see their quasi-emergencies expire Sunday as scheduled.

The increase in the cap, which was just raised to 5,000 from 3,500 on Tuesday, follows criticism from businesses and universities that the current level is insufficient given there are an estimated 400,000 foreign nationals waiting to come to Japan.

In addition, infectious disease experts have pointed out that there is no point in keeping the daily cap on arrivals, which also includes returning Japanese nationals and foreign residents, since the omicron variant has already spread in Japan.

On Tuesday, Japan reopened its borders to nonresident, nontourist foreign nationals for the first time in three months and shortened the quarantine period to three days from seven. Those who have received a booster shot and are traveling from countries not listed as an omicron hot spot will be exempted from quarantine entirely.

A crosswalk near Osaka Station on Feb. 23. Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura asked for the prefecture’s quasi-emergency to be extended longer, for three weeks, since the booster shot rollout for elderly people in Osaka will be completed at the end of March. | KYODO

On Wednesday, the health ministry updated its list of hot spots, shortening it to 26 countries from the previous 37. That change, which is now in effect, means more travelers entering Japan will be exempted from quarantine if they have received a booster shot.

Kishida, speaking at a news conference on Thursday night, said he intends to seek the extension of quasi-emergencies in 18 prefectures — Hokkaido, Aomori, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Ishikawa, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Gifu, Shizuoka, Kumamoto and Kagawa — through March 21.

Meanwhile, the measures will be lifted in 13 prefectures: Fukushima, Niigata, Nagano, Mie, Wakayama, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kochi, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima, he said.

The government’s COVID-19 task force is expected to officially endorse the plan Friday. The government had originally hoped to lift the measure in all of the prefectures following signs that Japan’s sixth COVID-19 wave had crested.

But some prefectures have recently been posting a rise in daily cases, as the “stealth” omicron subvariant, which is said to be more infectious than the original omicron, is gradually spreading in Japan. Experts say that new infections have decreased much more slowly in the current wave than in the previous one seen last summer.

People walk in Tokyo’s Shibuya district on Monday. The governors of Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa had requested that the central government extend the emergencies in their respective prefectures. | KYODO

The government has taken into account each prefecture’s wishes in deciding whether to extend their quasi-emergency.

The governors of Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa had requested that the central government extend the emergencies in their respective prefectures, citing the fact that the hospital bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients remained above 50% and the number of severely ill patients, mainly among elderly people, was still on the rise.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike also urged the government to come up with criteria for lifting the quasi-emergency in the capital if the situation improves dramatically before the new expiration date.

Meanwhile, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura asked for the quasi-emergency to be extended longer, for three weeks, since the booster shot rollout for elderly people in Osaka will be completed at the end of March.

Information from Kyodo added