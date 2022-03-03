The number of fatal traffic accidents in Japan caused by drivers aged 75 or over rose by 13 in 2021 from the previous year’s total of 346, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Of the country’s fatal traffic accidents last year, elderly drivers accounted for 15.1% — a record high.

Starting in May, drivers aged 75 or older who have violated certain traffic regulations will be required to take a practical driving skills test.

The number of fatal traffic accidents caused by elderly drivers per 100,000 people stood at 5.7, over double the 2.6 among drivers under 75 years old.

Of the total 346 fatal cases caused by elderly drivers, 308 were car accidents. Of those, the largest group at 102 cases, or 33.1%, was caused by driving errors, including steering mistakes and mix-ups between the car’s brakes and accelerator.

In 2020, Japan enacted a revision to the road traffic law following a series of accidents caused by older people.

From May 13 this year, the revised law will make skill tests mandatory for drivers aged 75 or older with a history of traffic offenses such as ignoring a red light. A new type of license — whose holders can only drive vehicles equipped with safety support systems — will be introduced the same day.

The total number of elementary school children killed or injured in traffic accidents last year increased by 72 to a total of 709.

In June last year, a truck plowed into a line of elementary school kids in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, killing two and injuring three others.

The government plans to check school zone safety, setting up guardrails at some places deemed high-risk.

The NPA also conducted its first survey on the impact of the spread of the coronavirus on traffic accidents.

The survey found that the number of people killed or injured in traffic accidents in 2020 during leisure travel and sightseeing or after dining and drinking dropped by 20-30% from the previous year.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed or injured while driving or taking a walk both increased.

The agency plans to raise awareness of taking precautions against traffic accidents, suspecting an increase in accidents may be due to people going out in their cars during the COVID-19 crisis in order to avoid the so-called 3Cs: closed, crowded and close-contact settings.