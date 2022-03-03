Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly and the Japanese automaker were found guilty on Thursday over underreporting the remuneration of ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced the 65-year-old former Nissan representative director to six months in prison, suspended for three years, in the high-profile trial. Prosecutors had demanded a two-year sentence.

Kelly, an American citizen who was detained alongside Ghosn in November 2018, is accused of attempting to conceal planned payments to the former Nissan boss in a scheme to underreport his compensation.

The soft-spoken 65-year-old has always denied the claims, and the trial had been closely watched in Japan and abroad, with the U.S. ambassador to Tokyo saying the case was a top priority.

Ghosn escaped Japan hidden in an audio-equipment box in December 2019, saying he feared he could not receive a fair trial in Tokyo. He ended up in Lebanon, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

Nissan opted to plead guilty, leaving Kelly as the only person still fighting charges in Japan, in a saga that shocked the international business community and sent ripples through the auto industry.

The allegations against Kelly centered around claims he helped Ghosn between 2010 and 2018 avoid disclosure of ¥9.1 billion ($79 million) that Nissan planned to pay after his retirement.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing, saying that there were merely exploratory discussions about a “legal way” to keep Ghosn in the fold after his retirement and prevent him from joining a competitor.

Some have viewed Kelly as little more than a scapegoat in a case that centered around Ghosn.

“Kelly was arrested with the expectation that he could be ‘turned’ to testify against Ghosn,” said Stephen Givens, a business lawyer in Tokyo who has followed the case.

“When Ghosn escaped to Beirut, the prosecutors were left with a weak, free-standing case against Kelly,” he said.

Kelly’s lawyers argue there was never any agreement on how much Ghosn might receive and why, which meant there was no requirement to disclose anything to Japanese authorities.

Nissan disagrees, and pleaded guilty in a separate case, with prosecutors seeking a symbolic fine of ¥200 million ($1.7 million).

For his part, Ghosn, who faced several additional financial misconduct charges, has insisted he and Kelly are innocent and that Japanese prosecutors worked to help Nissan push him out in a “palace coup.”

Kelly has been unable to leave Japan since his detention in 2018 and has been joined in Tokyo by his wife, who had to enroll in Japanese lessons to secure a visa to stay in the country.