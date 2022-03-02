Japan will impose sanctions against Belarus as early as this week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in parliament on Wednesday.

Belarus, known for its close ties with Russia, has served as an entry point for Moscow’s forces invading Ukraine.

The sanctions are expected to target Belarusian entities and individuals, including President Alexander Lukashenko.

The move that would be in line with steps taken by the United States and other countries.

On Monday, Kishida said Japan was looking to make a quick decision on the matter.

“Belarus is supporting Russian military actions, and we strongly condemn it. We intend to promptly reach a conclusion” regarding sanctions, Kishida said Monday at a session of the House of Councilors’ Budget Committee.

At the same session, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan is considering “measures against individuals, including high-ranking government officials” of Belarus.

Fumio Kishida | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI